Transfer QB JT Daniels Ruled Eligible This Season For Georgia

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
If the college football season does kick, quarterback J.T. Daniels will be eligible to play right away for the Georgia Bulldogs. Daniels announced on social media Monday that the NCAA has declared him eligible to play. The former Southern Cal quarterback transferred to Athens back in May. Daniels is a former five-star recruit who will have three years of eligibility. He threw for over 2,600 yards as a true freshman for the Trojans in 2018, but he played in only one game last year after injuring his knee in USC’s season opener. Daniels is expected to compete for the starting QB job with another transfer in Jamie Newman of Wake Forest.
