Transfer QB JT Daniels Ruled Eligible This Season For Georgia

If the college football season does kick, quarterback J.T. Daniels will be eligible to play right away for the Georgia Bulldogs. Daniels announced on social media Monday that the NCAA has declared him eligible to play. The former Southern Cal quarterback transferred to Athens back in May. Daniels is a former five-star recruit who will have three years of eligibility. He threw for over 2,600 yards as a true freshman for the Trojans in 2018, but he played in only one game last year after injuring his knee in USC’s season opener. Daniels is expected to compete for the starting QB job with another transfer in Jamie Newman of Wake Forest.

