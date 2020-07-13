TECH BYTE: Apps Help Improve Your Gardening Skills

By
Emily Cassulo
-
0
1

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A lot of people are taking up gardening, as more stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some smartphone apps can actually help you turn your black thumb into a green thumb.

- Advertisement -

Doing some plant shopping at your nearest home improvement store just got easier.

Gardening’s not for everyone, but the benefits of having your own place to grow pretty flowers – and even food – make it worth all the hard work.

If you’re looking to get started, From Seed to Spoon Gardening is a good app to have on hand for growing fruits, veggies, and herbs.

The app creators say this can make growing food simple. It includes growing guides for more than 100 vegetables, herbs, and fruits.

You can filter plants based on their health benefits. And if you’re forgetful, this app will also help you with setting reminders, and making sure you’re planting at the right time.

If you’re looking to really go “all out” with your garden, and you have the space, the iScape app is a good one to have.

This is great for a do-it-yourself homeowner looking to design their outdoor living area.

Reviewers with Forbes say iScape helps you “plan out what to buy,” and “put it all together.”

You can see how the project looks before getting started, design your space using 2D and 3D designs, and share your ideas with others for feedback.

If you’re not looking to grow your own food, or redesign your yard, at least having some nice flowers or plants can brighten your mood – especially right now.

For a garden that’s less work, or just some simple house plants, ThePlantMe: Plant Identifier app is a good place to start.

Just like the name says, it can help you identify plants, to see which one’s best for you.

It uses AR functionality to ID any plant you’re interested in in real time, and can show you a care schedule.

This also works if you already bought a plant, and need to figure out how to take care of it. Just take a picture!

The app also includes a plant journal, where you can track how you’re caring for it, and monitor growth.

It can’t hurt to use tech to go green, right?

Previous articleNASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky
mm
Emily Cassulo
You can watch Emily Cassulo weeknights on News 12 Now at 6 and Prime News at 7 with John Mercer. Emily also does stories on different tech products and issues for Tech Byte, which airs Mondays on News 12 Now. She joined the WDEF news team in September 2016 from News 12’s sister station in Columbus, Mississippi, where she worked as an anchor, producer and reporter. Emily is no stranger to the Volunteer State. Before moving to Mississippi, she worked at WBBJ-TV, covering crime and severe weather throughout West Tennessee. She loves living in Chattanooga, and exploring what the Scenic City has to offer. Emily is a Florida native, graduating from the University of Central Florida with a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in political science. While in college, Emily worked part-time as a reporter/web producer at News/Talk 96.5 WDBO. She broke her first news story there, which made national headlines, and covered the 2010 Central Florida congressional elections and the high-profile Casey Anthony trial. When she’s not busy reporting, Emily enjoys shopping, reading, playing the piano, and spending time with family and friends. Feel free to e-mail her at ecassulo@wdef.com if you have any story ideas or just want to say ‘Hi.’