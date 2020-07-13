TECH BYTE: Apps Help Improve Your Gardening Skills

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A lot of people are taking up gardening, as more stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some smartphone apps can actually help you turn your black thumb into a green thumb.

- Advertisement -

Doing some plant shopping at your nearest home improvement store just got easier.

Gardening’s not for everyone, but the benefits of having your own place to grow pretty flowers – and even food – make it worth all the hard work.

If you’re looking to get started, From Seed to Spoon Gardening is a good app to have on hand for growing fruits, veggies, and herbs.

The app creators say this can make growing food simple. It includes growing guides for more than 100 vegetables, herbs, and fruits.

You can filter plants based on their health benefits. And if you’re forgetful, this app will also help you with setting reminders, and making sure you’re planting at the right time.

If you’re looking to really go “all out” with your garden, and you have the space, the iScape app is a good one to have.

This is great for a do-it-yourself homeowner looking to design their outdoor living area.

Reviewers with Forbes say iScape helps you “plan out what to buy,” and “put it all together.”

You can see how the project looks before getting started, design your space using 2D and 3D designs, and share your ideas with others for feedback.

If you’re not looking to grow your own food, or redesign your yard, at least having some nice flowers or plants can brighten your mood – especially right now.

For a garden that’s less work, or just some simple house plants, ThePlantMe: Plant Identifier app is a good place to start.

Just like the name says, it can help you identify plants, to see which one’s best for you.

It uses AR functionality to ID any plant you’re interested in in real time, and can show you a care schedule.

This also works if you already bought a plant, and need to figure out how to take care of it. Just take a picture!

The app also includes a plant journal, where you can track how you’re caring for it, and monitor growth.

It can’t hurt to use tech to go green, right?