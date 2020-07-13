Is there a swimming pool shortage as we hit hottest week?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This week is setting up to be the hottest of the year.

But those looking for relief from the heat with their own swimming pools, may have to wait until next year.

News 12’s Bekah Birdsall has the details.

Rising temperatures along with increasing humidity can create dangerous heat index values in the low 100’s.

While most public pools are closed, many have tried to get their hands on their own swimming pools.

“You know, kids are at home, it’s a lot easier to entertain them when they have a swimming pool, hot tub or things like that. Plus, we get a lot of people saying they cancelled their vacations, and they redirected their money towards home improvement or home entertainment.”

A local pool company in Chattanooga says the demand was so high they sold out of above ground pools in May.

“Towards the end of March when the shutdown happened, we saw a big spike right away, thinking probably 30-40% spike compared to last year.”

They said this has been the biggest spike they have seen within the last decade of their business.

Supply for above ground pools has decreased due to the factory’s slow down in production, part of it being located in New York City, a once epicenter of COVID-19.

“They actually informed us that they will not be taking any more orders this year because they’re so backed up.”

The Greater Backyard has already started a preorder list for their above ground swimming pools that will arrive next year.

Pool sales have spiked nationally, and The Greater Backyard has seen customers from all over trying to get their hands on a pool this summer.

Reporting in Chattanooga, I’m Bekah Birdsall, News 12 Now.