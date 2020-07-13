Suspect killed by police officer in Rockwood

ROCKWOOD, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Rockwood this morning (The county above Rhea County).

The case began with a domestic abuse case on Highway 27.

A male and female were fighting in a vehicle.

She escaped and he left.

Police officers from the City of Rockwood tracked him down and then chased him.

The TBI says Glynn Farse Young from McMinnville then got out of his vehicle and brandished a handgun.

A Rockwood officer fired at him, killing Young.

He was just two weeks away from his 60th birthday.

No officers were injured.