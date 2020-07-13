Sheriff comments on protesters charged with burning one of his flags

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Arrest warrants were issued for multiple protesters after blocking an intersection and burning a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Flag.

Marie Mott and Cameron Williams have been released from the Hamilton County Jail after receiving charges from Chattanooga Police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

“I felt like it was a move politically based, most likely because of pressure put on law enforcement agencies.”

Williams, says the overall support from the community since his release has been eye-opening

“We’re all reinvigorated, remotivated and encouraged to continue to do the work of the people, for the people by the people.”

Last Thursday the Sheriff’s office charged Marie Mott for admitting to taking a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office flag and burning it in Miller Park.

“We as an organization can take responsibility for an inanimate object, can Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office take responsibility for beating a man on the road for several minutes for an offense for walking while black.”

Sheriff Jim Hammond says he is fine with peaceful protesting but burning history is not acceptable.

“Obey the lawful commands of a police officer, but you don’t block emergency vehicles that’s on it’s call and you don’t destroy public property.”

Gerald Crawley, the third protester still remains at large.

This is an ongoing investigation as the Sheriff’s Office attempts to identify others who were involved in the incident.

In Chattanooga, Taylor Bishop News 12 Now.