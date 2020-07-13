SEC Still on Wait and See Approach For Upcoming Football Season

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
Southeastern Conference athletic directors met in person Monday at league headquarters in Alabama to discuss the prospects for a football season with COVID-19 cases spiking throughout much of the South.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement afterward that it’s “clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve.”
The Big Ten and Pac-12 have said they would only play conference schedules this fall in football and other sports. Sankey said SEC leaders “believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us.”
The group met in the large Kramer-Moore Conference room to allow for social distancing. Other groups and individuals participated by videoconference.
Among topics discussed were possible scheduling options for holding athletic competition this fall, along with game management at events.
