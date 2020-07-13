SEC Still on Wait and See Approach For Upcoming Football Season

Southeastern Conference athletic directors met in person Monday at league headquarters in Alabama to discuss the prospects for a football season with COVID-19 cases spiking throughout much of the South.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement afterward that it’s “clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve.”

The Big Ten and Pac-12 have said they would only play conference schedules this fall in football and other sports. Sankey said SEC leaders “believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us.”

The group met in the large Kramer-Moore Conference room to allow for social distancing. Other groups and individuals participated by videoconference.

Among topics discussed were possible scheduling options for holding athletic competition this fall, along with game management at events.