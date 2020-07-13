Rough Weekend at Dollywood

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WDEF) – This was a rough weekend for both workers and visitors at Dollywood.

On Saturday, an object fell on three park goers.

- Advertisement -

Dollywood officials called it a “themed decoration” in the Wilderness Pass area of the amusement park.

One of the victims said they were walking under teh Mystery Mine attraction when the decoration fell on them.

Two of the women were taking to the hospital while a third was treated at the park.

Then on Sunday, a park employee suffered what could be a more severe injury.

Master Craftsman Chris Szaton was injured while working on a project at the Mountain Blown Glass Shop.

Dollywood officials aren’t saying what happened to him, but he was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center which has a burn unit.

Officials say he was in stable condition on Monday.

No park guests were injured in that incident.