76.6 F
Chattanooga
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Home Regional News Rough Weekend at Dollywood

Rough Weekend at Dollywood

By
Collins Parker
-
0
25
Dollywood Tax Bonus

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WDEF) – This was a rough weekend for both workers and visitors at Dollywood.

On Saturday, an object fell on three park goers.

- Advertisement -

Dollywood officials called it a “themed decoration” in the Wilderness Pass area of the amusement park.

One of the victims said they were walking under teh Mystery Mine attraction when the decoration fell on them.

Two of the women were taking to the hospital while a third was treated at the park.

Then on Sunday, a park employee suffered what could be a more severe injury.

Master Craftsman Chris Szaton was injured while working on a project at the Mountain Blown Glass Shop.

Dollywood officials aren’t saying what happened to him, but he was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center which has a burn unit.

Officials say he was in stable condition on Monday.

No park guests were injured in that incident.

Anytime. Anywhere.

Talk To Us

Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.

Watch Us

We live, work and play right here in the Tennessee Valley. We are your neighbors. We celebrate community and we tell your stories. We are the most trusted source for local news.

 

Get Alerts

Download the News 12 Now News and Storm Team 12 Weather Apps on your smart phone or tablet device to receive breaking news and weather push notifications the minute it happens.

HOME

NEWS

ENTERTAINMENT

FEATURES

WEATHER

SPORTS

© 2020 WDEF-DT. Website Design & Hosting by ChartLocal