CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – 2008 Pulitzer Prize Winner Preston Gannaway recently visited the Scenic City.

She was part of an art exhibit at The Hunter Museum.

While here, the artist took time to share story telling techniques with students from The Chattanooga Center for Creative Arts visual arts class.

News 12’s David Moore was there taking notes, as he gives us another example of What’s Right With Our Schools.