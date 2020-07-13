Legal action on both Tenn & Georgia versions of heartbeat abortion laws

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Federal judges have taken aim at fetal heartbeat abortion laws in both Georgia and Tennessee.

In Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee signed the recently passed bill into law on Monday morning.

- Advertisement -

He calls it the most conservative, pro-life law in the country.

But a federal judge immediately moved to block the bill, saying he waited until the bill was officially signed before acting.

Opponents say they “detectable human heartbeat” threshold often happens before a woman knows she is pregnant.

Supporters say the Tennessee bill was set up withstand legal challenges.

In Georgia, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones on Monday issued a ruling against that state’s heartbeat law.

Abortion providers and advocacy groups filed a lawsuit against the bill passed in 2019.

The judge put a temporary block on it in October so it has never gone into effect.

Monday’s ruling is a permanent block, claiming it violated the U.S. Constitution.

Fetal heartbeat laws in other states have also been struck down for similar reasons.

But supporters are hopeful that the federal Roe VS Wade ruling will be struck down in the near future.