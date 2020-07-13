Hamilton County releases phases of school reopening

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County school leaders still plan on reopening classes for the new year in a month, on August 12th.

So they are releasing the Phase scale to show parents and the community what the infection thresholds they are using for each level.

They are based on the number of active cases reported by the Health Department.

On Monday, there are 1,309 active cases (62% of the total cases we have seen have since recovered). That number puts us in Phase 3 right now.

The chart includes a transition time between each phase to allow the schools and parents to react to the new circumstances.