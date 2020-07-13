Hamilton Co. Covid cases mixed today as they shoot up all around us

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – There isn’t one clear message from today’s Covid-19 numbers in Hamilton County.

New cases dropped on Monday to 52.. the lowest in a week, after very high numbers over the weekend.

But the number of people in hospitals shot up on Monday.. 74, a new high.

The hospitalizations had actually dropped over the weekend.

But, again, the ICU numbers are dropping dramatically since a high last Wednesday.

With no new deaths.

These mixed numbers come as the Covid-19 pandemic gets worse in all our surrounding states.

— Tennessee reported a record high of single day new cases of 3,314.

— North Carolina set a new case record on Saturday at 2462. Cherokee County/Murphy has seen more than 40 new cases in the last week… 27 in the last couple of days. The 44 cases for the week are more than a third of their total cases to this point.

— Alabama saw more than 5000 new cases over the weekend. A north Alabama health official said it was particularly bad in the Huntsville area, where they face “going off a cliff” of new cases.

— Georgia continues to report new cases at a rate three times larger than the peak in April. And they have just hit the highest 7 day average of hospitalizations since the beginning.