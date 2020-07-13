Federal judge rules against Nashville bar owners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A judge has ruled against some Nashville bar owners who sought a temporary restraining order against city officials in an effort to push back against coronavirus restrictions. The mayor’s office and the plaintiffs’ attorney told news outlets on Sunday that federal Judge Eli Richardson denied the request. Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a statement that the ruling affirm’s the city’s approach to fighting the virus. Attorney Bryan Lewis is representing the bar owners and said they are disappointed but plan to move forward with their case. The suit says the bar owners have suffered harm due to the restrictions.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)