District Attorney vows to continue prosecutions despite Covid-19 case

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) -District Attorney Steve Crump says his office will not give in to fear over the Covid-19 virus.

Crump’s office prosecutes cases for Bradley, McMinn, Monroe and Polk Counties.

- Advertisement -

On Monday, he announced that one member of his staff has tested positive.

Six staffers have tested negative and one is still waiting on results.

His staff has been working remotely in the meantime.

DA Crump says the infected staff member was not exposed at work.

He says his office has been taking sanitation precautions and wearing masks in court.

But the District Attorney’s office is NOT closing.