Dalton suspends Municipal Court as Covid-19 cases rise

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The city of Dalton is taking further steps to address the rising number of Covid-19 cases.
Whitfield County has seen an increase of more than 400 new cases in the last week (about a quarter of the total cases).
They got another 82 new cases over the weekend and hospitalizations continue to go up.
As a result, the city has suspended in person appearances in Municipal Court.
It will last at least a month, through August 12th.
You can still pay fines online or in person at the Public Works building.
Last week, city officials required anyone attending city buildings to wear a face mask, but declined to join other Georgia cities in requiring them out in public.
Covid-19 stats from the state of Georgia
Monday/Friday/1 week ago
total cases/deaths/hospitalizations
|Whitfield
|1787
|15
|83
|Whitfield
|1705
|15
|74
|Whitfield
|1366
|14
|69