Dalton suspends Municipal Court as Covid-19 cases rise

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The city of Dalton is taking further steps to address the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Whitfield County has seen an increase of more than 400 new cases in the last week (about a quarter of the total cases).

They got another 82 new cases over the weekend and hospitalizations continue to go up.

As a result, the city has suspended in person appearances in Municipal Court.

It will last at least a month, through August 12th.

You can still pay fines online or in person at the Public Works building.

Last week, city officials required anyone attending city buildings to wear a face mask, but declined to join other Georgia cities in requiring them out in public.

