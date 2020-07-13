‘Chattanooga Unite’ concert at Tennessee Riverpark

CHATTANOOGA, (WDEF)- The Friends of the Festival organization held the ‘Chattanooga Unite’ concert Saturday at the Tennessee Riverpark.

Saturday’s concert was created to replace the Riverbend concert that was cancelled.

Organizers chose the water front venue that has a capacity of 10 thousand to maintain social distancing.

The purpose of the event was to unite members across the community.

A military appreciation ceremony was also held.

“Since we had to put Riverbend on the back burner for 2020 we thought what would be the best way possible to get some live music out and play it for everybody” said Production Director Joe Dixie Fuller.

“I’d love for the younger generation to get more invovled in the history of the military and fin out from the beginning to the end what it’s all about” said Air Force veteran Monkee Rawlston.

Five more concerts will be held in the upcoming weeks.

Future dates are July 18th, July 25th, August 8th, August 15th, and August 22nd.

Each concert starts at 4 p.m.