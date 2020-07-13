Blood Assurance needs recovered Covid-19 patients to donate

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – Blood Assurance is asking for patients who have recovered from the Coronavirus to donate their plasma.

The medical director for Blood assurance says one convalescent plasma donation can help save 3-4 lives.

Blood assurance says even if you think you have had the virus to sign up and they will test you for the antibodies.

Officials say right now they are getting assistance with plasma from other states but say they are in need of more local donations due to the recent spike in cases.

“We really need people right here in our service area to donate. Beyond that were having this current spike but what we need to do is meet the current demand and stockpile some ahead of a possible peak in the fall,” says Dr. Liz Culler, Medical Director of Blood Assurance.

For more information on how to sign up for Convalescent plasma donations click here.