Blood Assurance needs recovered Covid-19 patients to donate

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – Blood Assurance is asking for patients who have recovered from the Coronavirus to donate their plasma.
The medical director for Blood assurance says one convalescent plasma donation can help save 3-4 lives.
Blood assurance says even if you think you have had the virus to sign up and they will test you for the antibodies.
Officials say right now they are getting assistance with plasma from other states but say they are in need of more local donations due to the recent spike in cases.
“We really need people right here in our service area to donate. Beyond that were having this current spike but what we need to do is meet the current demand and stockpile some ahead of a possible peak in the fall,” says Dr. Liz Culler, Medical Director of Blood Assurance.
For more information on how to sign up for Convalescent plasma donations click here.
