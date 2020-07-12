Weather Update: Monday’s Forecast – July 13th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Turn up the AC this Week!



Waking up with some patchy fog in the morning with temperatures in the low 70s. That will clear up by lunchtime and turn into lots of sunny skies. Temperatures will near the low 90s, however heat index values could be as hot as 95. A few stray showers are possible but a very slim chance.

This week will be mainly dry with a few stray showers possible after midweek. Otherwise, most of the week will be filled with lots of sunshine!

90 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows.

