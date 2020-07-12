Tennessee lawmaker says he has COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee state lawmaker says he has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Republican state Rep. Kent Calfee said on Facebook on Friday that he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19. The 71-year-old Kingston lawmaker said his wife is receiving treatment and he is self-isolating, though he is not experiencing symptoms. Calfee said in a statement that he has notified legislative administration in Nashville so steps can be taken to ensure a safe working environment for anyone in the Cordell Hull Building, where the Tennessee General Assembly meets. Calfee attended committee meetings last week.

