Morikawa clutch in finish and playoff to win Workday Open

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Collin Morikawa won the Workday Charity Open with a two-putt par from 10 feet on the third playoff hole. But this finish was so much more than that. Morikawa was three shots behind with three holes to play when he finished par-birdie-par for a 66 to force a playoff with Justin Thomas. Then after watching Thomas make a 50-foot birdie in the playoff, Morikawa drained a 25-foot birdie to keep going. Thomas had another chance to win until missing from 10 feet. And on the third extra hole at No. 10, Thomas found trouble off the tee and made bogey.
