Chattanooga Police are investigating Sunday morning shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Chattanooga police department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

According to CPD, they responded to a person shot call at 4026 Shallowford Road.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

CPD says that after they talked to the victim, they determined that the shooting happened at 700 Sylvan Avenue.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to contact CPD.