Chattanooga FC christens season restart with 3-1 win

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga FC wasted no time getting on the scoreboard after a five-month pause to the 2020 NISA season. CFC’s Ian McGrath netted a beautiful goal in the sixth minute thanks to a brilliant assist from Richard Dixon.
After the Georgia Revolution FC tied the score seven minutes later, CFC’s Brian Bemont scored back-to-back goals to put the Boys in Blue up 3-1. That score stood final.
Chattanooga FC returns to Fort Finley next Saturday to play Savannah.
