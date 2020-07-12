Chattanooga FC christens season restart with 3-1 win

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga FC wasted no time getting on the scoreboard after a five-month pause to the 2020 NISA season. CFC’s Ian McGrath netted a beautiful goal in the sixth minute thanks to a brilliant assist from Richard Dixon.

After the Georgia Revolution FC tied the score seven minutes later, CFC’s Brian Bemont scored back-to-back goals to put the Boys in Blue up 3-1. That score stood final.

Chattanooga FC returns to Fort Finley next Saturday to play Savannah.