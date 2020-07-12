Chattanooga city council candidate and activists served multiple warrants

Danielle Moss
Courtesy: Chattanooga Police Department

UPDATE: CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Mott & Williams have both bonded out.

I’m free!!!!

Posted by Marie R Mott on Sunday, July 12, 2020

Original Story: CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Earlier today, Chattanooga police issued arrest warrants for four protestors that allegedly obstructed an intersection and blocked an emergency vehicle attempting to get to an active call for a vehicle crash with injuries.

Chattanooga activist Cameron Williams, city council candidate Marie Mott, and protestors Grason Harvey and Lindsay Baker have been charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of highway or other passageway.

All four are now in custody.

CPD says that more warrants may be issued once all involved parties are identified.

The warrants are legitimate y’all! It’s ok though ❤️

Posted by Marie R Mott on Sunday, July 12, 2020

Later this evening, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office also issued warrants for Mott and Williams and a third individual,19-year-old Gerald Crawley, for burning a flag at Miller Park last Thursday.

The Sheriff’s office says that they will be charged with Theft under $1000, Vandalism under $1000, reckless burning and inciting to riot.

Mott and Williams were already in custody when these warrants were issued.

Posted by Cameron Williams on Sunday, July 12, 2020

Crawley has not turned himself in at this time.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

