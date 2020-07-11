Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – July 12th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Humidity and Storms Return for Sunday!



Waking up quiet with temperatures in the low 70s. As early as 9-10AM, the western part of the viewing area could start to see rain and thunderstorms. As we get that daytime heating, some of the storms could turn strong to severe. The main hazards are localized flooding, strong winds, hail, and even a brief, isolated tornado. This will dry out for the nighttime.

Humidity is also returning for Sunday so feel like temperatures will be near 97 with actual temperatures in the low 90s.

This week will be mainly dry with a few stray showers possible for Monday. Otherwise, most of the week will be filled with lots of sunshine!

90 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows.

