Hamilton Health Department warns of possible COVID-19 exposures

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
1

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The health department also has a new possible exposure warning.

- Advertisement -

If you went to Coolidge Park’s fountain area July 1st, Old Chicago Pizza in Hixson for dine-in service on July 2nd, the Tennessee Aquarium on July 4th or the Quillin-Hammonds wedding at Stratton Hall, the health department advises that you get tested.

According to the health department, individuals went to these locations during their infectious period and did not wear a mask.

Free testing is available tomorrow at Olivet Baptist Church from 12 to 3 pm and at East Lake Academy of Fine Arts from 7 until 11 am.

Previous articleCrossville man arrested in connection to Hixson business fires
mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.