Hamilton Health Department warns of possible COVID-19 exposures

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The health department also has a new possible exposure warning.

Press Release – July 11, 2020 Health Department Reports a COVID-19 Death,

If you went to Coolidge Park’s fountain area July 1st, Old Chicago Pizza in Hixson for dine-in service on July 2nd, the Tennessee Aquarium on July 4th or the Quillin-Hammonds wedding at Stratton Hall, the health department advises that you get tested.

According to the health department, individuals went to these locations during their infectious period and did not wear a mask.

Free testing is available tomorrow at Olivet Baptist Church from 12 to 3 pm and at East Lake Academy of Fine Arts from 7 until 11 am.