Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – July 10th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Few Passing Showers & Storms Possible Today, But A Drier (And Hot!) Weekend Ahead!



This Morning: Becoming partly cloudy with any showers quickly diminishing this morning. It will stay quite warm and muggy. Again, expect some patchy fog late and lows in the low & middle 70’s.

This Afternoon: A few quick passing showers and storms will move through Friday afternoon. Quite hot with highs in the low 90’s, & plenty of humidity as well, and we could see heat index levels topping the 100 degree mark.

Overnight: Skies will gradually clear out Friday night with lows by Saturday morning closer to 70, with mid 60’s in the higher elevations.

Extended Forecast: Lots of sunshine, dry, and hot for Saturday with highs 90-92. Back in the 90’s again for Sunday with a few isolated PM showers and storms possible. It appears that next week could be even hotter with highs possibly back in the mid 90’s by Wednesday and Thursday.

90 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.