Trump declares disaster in Tennessee counties hit by storms in May

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster in parts of Tennessee affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and flooding on May 3 and May 4. The Thursday declaration means that federal funding is available for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the storms. State and local governments are eligible for the funding as well as some nonprofit organizations. The declaration applies to the counties of Benton, Carroll, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Hardin, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Lake, Lawrence, Lewis, Madison, Maury, Obion, Perry and Weakley. Federal funding is also available for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)