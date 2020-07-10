Pastor talks about the Covid-19 break at Westmore Church of God

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A church in Cleveland has recently seen a significant coronavirus outbreak.
Lead Pastor of Westmore Church of God says he himself has recovered from the virus.
Pastor Kelvin Page says when they reopened, they took every precaution possible, except wearing masks.
Pastor Page says at first, they only had a little over a dozen cases, but now it’s a lot more, and he doesn’t have the exact number.
“There’s a lot of people. There Are too many people. 12,15,20,25,30,50 is oh my goodness way too many. I do not know the exact number, I wouldn’t even know within a range.I do know that it is way too many.”
Pastor Page says the next few Sunday Services will be online only, and they will re-evaluate before reopening again.