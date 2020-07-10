Napolean is a brown tabby cat with a tigger stripped belly. He has a white bottom jaw and a pink nose. He is about a year old and has been neutered. He is a indoor/outside cat, and has not returned home sense July 6th. Please help Napolean return safely home. We miss and love him dearly.
(423) 602-3284
Missing Brown Tabby Cat
Napolean is a brown tabby cat with a tigger stripped belly. He has a white bottom jaw and a pink nose. He is about a year old and has been neutered. He is a indoor/outside cat, and has not returned home sense July 6th. Please help Napolean return safely home. We miss and love him dearly.