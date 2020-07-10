Mayor Kevin Brooks released from the hospital

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks has been released from the hospital after his bout with double pneumonia and Covid-19.

He has been at Tennova-Cleveland since July 1st.

Mayor Brooks went to the hospital with breathing problems and was diagnosed with the pneumonia.

He was tested several times for coronavirus, but the test finally came up positive well into his hospitalization.

As he left the hospital this evening, the mayor was cheered on by dozens of spectators.