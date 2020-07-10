Mayor Coppinger talks about city not enforcing mask mandate

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The city asked for a mask mandate in Hamilton County, but now won’t enforce it.

And County Mayor Jim Coppinger isn’t happy about it.

Mayor Jim Coppinger says the Sheriff’s office is willing to enforce the mask mandate.

But Coppinger wasn’t pleased after learning Chattanooga police would not.

“Chattanooga was crying out for this for quite some time and the fact that the health department were willing to do this as a result at some of the data we were looking at. Then to be told that they wouldn’t enforce it is very disappointing.”

More than one thousand cases are still active in Hamilton County.