Is your mask really protecting you?

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Today is the first official day of the mask mandate for Hamilton County.

There are many different types of masks to choose from.

Effective Friday, July 10, at 12:01AM, use of masks or face coverings will be required as indicated by the Hamilton County Health Officer in Directive No. 1. Read the full Health Directive here: https://t.co/QSNqcAPyce For masks call the COVID-19 Hotline at 423-209-8383. pic.twitter.com/uzc49SftUf — HamiltonHealth (@HamiltonHealth) July 10, 2020

But, how protective is yours?

According to a recent study done by Florida Atlantic university, when we cough, sneeze or even talk, large airborne droplets contain virus that can travel up to about six feet.

But, smaller particles called aerosols can go further and linger longer.

Aerosols can travel more than 30 feet.

Many experts say that each layer of protection helps like a cloth mask that can block aerosols from traveling long distances.

Some reusable masks have a spot to insert a filter while some masks like the N95 mask have the filter built inside.

So how important is it to have a filter on or in your mask?

Dr. Paul Hendricks, with the Hamilton County Health department says, “A lot of the filtering has more to do with layers. A filter is an extra layer. So, the more layers, the more protection.”

Ipromo.com used to sell branded material but COVID-19, forced them to re-brand themselves.

Now, they sell and distribute PPE.

Leo Friedman, CEO and Founder of ipromo.com says, that there are two ways to determine the quality of your mask. First, light a lighter hold it to your mask and try to blow out the flame. If it doesn’t go out then that is the preferred mask to wear out in public.

The second test only requires a glass of water and your mask.

“You take that mask and you take a glass of water and you pour the water inside the mask, pour the water and water should not get through the mask. Nothing should be dripping out and it shouldn’t even get wet on the other side”, adds Friedman.

Friedman says that this is the best way to determine the quality of your mask.

The health department says that the more layers you have the more protected you will be.

“We recommend at least two layers in a mask and if you add another layer whether it is a filter or cloth, you are just adding extra protection,”adds Hendricks.