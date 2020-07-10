Laboratory did not report infections to Nashville for weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A laboratory processing Nashville coronavirus tests did not report the results of 312 infections to the city for weeks. The Tennessean reports the delay hampered Nashville’s contract tracing efforts and led to an artificial case spike as the results were added to Wednesday and Thursday’s totals. Officials say the city doesn’t know if the test results were reported more quickly to the infected individuals. The delayed reporting from tests dating as far back as mid-June may have set back Nashville’s efforts to slow an escalating outbreak. The city employs contact tracers to investigate the source of infections and identify clusters, but they can’t trace infections if they don’t know they exist.

