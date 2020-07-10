Hard For Mocs Golf Program to Ignore Bryson DeChambeau’s New Power Game

The new intense workout regiment is paying off for golfer Bryson DeChambeau.

In his victory last weekend in Detroit, the bulked up Tour star averaged a staggering 350-yards off the tee. The UTC golf team is no stranger to using weights, but if DeChambeau keeps making huge gains off the tee, the Mocs golfers might start kicking the Mocs football players out of the weight room to see if they can maximize their power like DeChambeau.

Said Mocs head golf coach Mark Guhne:”Distance matters now. When I’m out recruiting that’s one of the one things we look at. You’ve got to be able to get it out there to be able to compete now.”

DeChambeau is generating incredible ball speed after working tremendously hard on his core muscle group.

Said Mocs strength coach Ethan Reeve:”What you have to do is you think of the core. A lot of people just think of the abdominals or the oblique muscles, but it’s really from the rib cage to about the middle of your thigh.”

Said Guhne:”Even if you look back at the guys like Jack Nicklaus, before weight lifting and everything took off. If you looked at Jack, I mean Jack was really thick. Really strong. He played some football, and he had huge thighs. The things that you look at in an athlete and a golfer to have power.”

Tapping into that power was necessary for some UTC golfers.

Said Reeve:”With our team I remember when I started working with them about a year and-a-half or two years ago, we had guys that could not do a chin-up.”

Time to go DeChambeau in the gym.

Said Reeve:”Well you know with our golfers we do a lot of core work. We do a lot of static core. Bracing. We do medicine ball throws. We do a thing called wrestler twists.”

Said Guhne:”We do seven pull-ups and seven push-ups every minute. And so in seven minutes, you’ve done 49 pulls-ups and 49 push-ups. The more they read about what Bryson is doing, the more they’re going to want to add that to what they are doing. We’ve got guys now wanting to work out with their shirts off. That wasn’t your typical golfer a few years ago. (laughter) It’s definitely not the golf coach.” (laughter)