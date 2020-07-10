Dalton won’t require face masks

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – As a growing number of of Georgia cities move to require the wearing of face masks, Dalton leaders make clear they will not join them.

While they encourage residents to make use of masks… “ Because local governments are prohibited by Governor Kemp’s executive orders from enforcing any ordinance or rule regarding the pandemic, the City of Dalton is not considering enacting an ordinance ordering the use of face masks throughout Dalton.”

The Governor said on Thursday that local mask mandates are unenforceable, but he is not going to court to challenge them at this point.

So far, Atlanta, Savannah, Athens, Augusta, East Point, Brookhaven and Doraville have passed mask orders.

On Friday, Georgia set a new single day record for new cases.

And the Governor is moving to increase hospital beds as the rising hospitalization rate nears 80% of the state’s capacity.

Back in Dalton, the city has mandated masks for people visiting public buildings and all city employees.

City officials point out that while Tennessee has given permission for local governments to pass their own rules, Georgia has not.