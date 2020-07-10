CARTA coping with 6 employees testing positive for Covid-19

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – CARTA is reporting that six members of their transportation department have tested positive for COVID-19.

Media Relations representative Veronica Peebles explains.

“We do not anticipate any immediate threat or potential risk to our customers. We have been operating on a modified bus schedule that allows us to allow our passengers to board at the rear door. And with the rear door boarding… the passengers and the driver contact is very minimal.”

CARTA says they’re doing everything they can to try to protect both the public and their employees.

They say they’ll continue to operate, since they’re an essential service provider.