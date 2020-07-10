Braves Add Two Exhibition Games to Schedule With Miami Marlins

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
While hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, the tropics are already becoming active. Tropical Depression One formed off the eastern coast of Florida on Saturday with peak winds around 35 mph. The storm is expected to continue to strengthen and eventually become Tropical Storm Arthur. The storm is generally […]
(press release) ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins will play a pair of exhibition games on July 21 and July 22 at Truist Park in Atlanta, prior to the start of the 2020 regular season.
Tuesday’s game on July 21 will begin at 7:10 p.m., while Wednesday’s contest will have a 4:10 p.m. first pitch. Both games will be broadcast by Fox Sports Southeast (and the FOX Sports Go app), 680 the Fan/93.7 FM, Rock 100.5 and the Braves Radio Network.
- Advertisement -
The Braves will begin the 60-game 2020 regular season on Friday, July 24 with a matchup against the New York Mets at Citi Field.
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.