Another Covid-19 death in Hamilton Co, Georgia sets new record

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department reported their 37th Covid-19 death on Friday.

The latest victim is a white, non-Hispanic male in his sixties with underlying medical conditions.

- Advertisement -

The number of new cases dropped to 75 today, down from the 104 on Thursday.

The hospitalizations dropped to 66 on Friday, which is the second highest ever (behind yesterday’s record 71).

“Our sympathies go out to the family of the deceased, and we wish a speedy recovery to all our active cases,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “The increase in cases is a stark reminder that this disease is still very much present in our community and that wearing a mask, as mandated by the Health Directive, practicing social distancing, and getting tested has never been more important than now.”

The state of Georgia set a new single day record for new cases at 4,484. Tennessee had 1,955 new cases.

Whitfield County has seen 185 new cases over the last 2 days.

Bradley County had 36 new cases after a very active week.

_________

Free Health Department testing is available this Saturday and Sunday at the East Lake Academy at 34th St. and Dodds Ave. from 7AM-11AM, and at the Olivet Baptist Church at 740 M.L.K. Blvd. on Saturday 10AM-1PM and Sunday 12PM-3PM. No symptoms, physician referral needed, and clients can walk or drive up. The Health Department’s complete testing calendar can be viewed here.

Beginning Monday, July 13, free Health Department testing will resume at Brainerd High School with extended hours from 7AM-2PM, thanks to support from the Tennessee National Guard medical staff. Testing at this site will last through Sunday, July 19th. Consult the Health Department’s testing webpage for times.