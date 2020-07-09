Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – July 9th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): The “Dog Days” Of Summer Are Here For Awhile, And It Gets Even Hotter Next Week!



This Morning: Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with some patchy fog developing. Lows between 70 & 75, with slightly cooler temperatures in the Northern & Eastern parts of our viewing area.

- Advertisement -

This Afternoon: Becoming partly sunny, hot, and humid for the afternoon, with a few isolated late day showers and storms popping up. Highs between 90-92. Any spotty showers will quickly diminish overnight with lows by Friday morning only between 72-74.

Tomorrow: A few quick passing showers and storms will move through Friday with highs around 90. Plenty of humidity as well, and we could see heat index levels easily topping the 100 degree mark.

Extended Forecast: Mostly sunny, hot, and dry for Saturday with only spotty afternoon storms for both Saturday & Sunday with highs back in the low 90’s. It appears that next week could be even hotter with highs possibly back in the mid 90’s by Wednesday and Thursday.

90 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.