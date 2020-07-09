UTC cancels graduation amid Coronavirus surge

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- UTC announced today that they are canceling their graduations.

The School initially postponed graduation until August.

According to the school, they made the decision after discussion with medical professionals.

They also took in and the recent increase in local COVID-19 cases.

The school says that canceling graduation is a safe choice for both the community and for the campus.

UTC says, “We know how much an in-person commencement means to our recent graduates and their families, but the health and safety of everyone at UTC must remain our number one concern.”

