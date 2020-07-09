Tennessee panel favors removing Confederate bust in Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee panel has voted to recommend that the bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader be moved from the state Capitol into the state museum, following Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s suggestion.

The State Capitol Commission on Thursday cast the first of two votes needed to remove the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest.

- Advertisement -

The panel went further to suggest the busts of admirals David Farragut and Albert Gleaves be moved to the museum as well.

Forrest’s bust was unveiled in 1978 and has sparked multiple protests demanding its removal over the years.

The Capitol Commission in 2017 voted against moving it to the state museum.

The move still needs approval from the state’s Historical Commission.

_____

Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued the following statement regarding the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust:

“I commend members of the State Capitol Commission for taking up the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust issue and arriving at a thoughtful resolution that provides important historical context for the bust at the State Museum. Scripture implores us to live in peaceful unity and I believe today’s actions reflect this and our commitment to remembering all parts of our past.” – Gov. Lee

_____

Statement from Dept. of Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Eley, chairman of the State Capitol Commission, on today’s commission vote to petition the Tennessee Historical Commission to move three artifacts from the Capitol to the Tennessee State Museum:

“Tennessee has a rich history and we study history so that we learn from it. But there is a better place for us to showcase our history such as General Forrest’s bust, and that place is the state museum. Tennesseans who reached out to me were overwhelmingly in favor of moving General Forrest’s likeness to the state museum, where we can feature all facets of the struggle that marks our history and makes us who we are today – many cultures, many backgrounds and histories, all with a great love for our state and all its people.”