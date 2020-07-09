Sheriff: ‘Glee’ actor Naya Rivera missing in California lake

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Authorities say former “Glee” star Naya Rivera is missing and being searched for at a Southern California lake. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department late Wednesday confirmed that the 33-year-old Rivera is the person being searched for in the waters of Lake Piru, which is approximately 55 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Rivera played Santana, a cheerleader in the musical-comedy “Glee” that aired on Fox from 2009 until 2015. Rivera appeared in 113 episodes of the series and dated co-star Mark Salling, who killed himself in 2018 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

