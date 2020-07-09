New Tennessee Unemployment Claims Continues To Rise

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The number of new unemployment claims in Tennessee rose again for a third week in a row with 25,843 filings for the week of July 4. 22,256 claimed the previous week. The number of continuous claims continues to drop with 256,645 compared to 262,224 the week before. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

Hamilton County saw an increase as it went from 972 new claims to 1,091. Shelby County saw the greatest amount of claims in Tennessee with 6,199. Davidson County had 3,014.

More than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a historically high pace that shows that many employers are still laying people off in the face of a resurgent coronavirus. The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses. Those six – Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan and Texas – make up one-third of the U.S. economy. Fifteen other states have suspended their re-openings. Collectively, the pullback has stalled a tentative recovery in the job market and is likely triggering additional layoffs

with additional reporting from The Associated Press

Statewide Data:



Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543 May 2, 2020 37,319 321,571 May 9, 2020 29,308 325,095 May 16, 2020 28,692 314,487 May 23, 2020 26,041 310,126 May 30, 2020 22,784 302,260 June 6, 2020 21,417 292,234 June 13, 2020 19,925 280,593 June 20, 2020 21,155 266,596 June 27, 2020 22,256 262,224 June 27, 2020 25,843 256,645 Claims Since March 15 691,898

Southeast Tennessee New Claims Continuous Claims Hamilton County 1,091 14,013 Bradley County 380 3,590 McMinn County 200 1,635 Rhea County 120 1,092 Marion County 92 867 Polk County 58 383 Grundy County 35 450 Meigs County 60 440 Bledsoe County 20 205 Sequatchie County 31 374