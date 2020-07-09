New Tennessee Unemployment Claims Continues To Rise

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The number of new unemployment claims in Tennessee rose again for a third week in a row with 25,843 filings for the week of July 4. 22,256 claimed the previous week. The number of continuous claims continues to drop with 256,645 compared to 262,224 the week before. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
Hamilton County saw an increase as it went from 972 new claims to 1,091. Shelby County saw the greatest amount of claims in Tennessee with 6,199. Davidson County had 3,014.
More than 1.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a historically high pace that shows that many employers are still laying people off in the face of a resurgent coronavirus. The persistently elevated level of layoffs are occurring as a spike in virus cases has forced six states to reverse their move to reopen businesses. Those six – Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan and Texas – make up one-third of the U.S. economy. Fifteen other states have suspended their re-openings. Collectively, the pullback has stalled a tentative recovery in the job market and is likely triggering additional layoffs
with additional reporting from The Associated Press
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|June 6, 2020
|21,417
|292,234
|June 13, 2020
|19,925
|280,593
|June 20, 2020
|21,155
|266,596
|June 27, 2020
|22,256
|262,224
|June 27, 2020
|25,843
|256,645
|Claims Since March 15
|691,898
|Southeast Tennessee
|New Claims
|Continuous Claims
|Hamilton County
|1,091
|14,013
|Bradley County
|380
|3,590
|McMinn County
|200
|1,635
|Rhea County
|120
|1,092
|Marion County
|92
|867
|Polk County
|58
|383
|Grundy County
|35
|450
|Meigs County
|60
|440
|Bledsoe County
|20
|205
|Sequatchie County
|31
|374