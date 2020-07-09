Nashville schools to start academic year online due to virus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville school officials say the academic year will start off virtually instead of in person due to the growing spread of COVID-19.

Metro Nashville Public Schools Director Adrienne Battle announced Thursday that students won’t be returning to classrooms from the Aug. 4 start of the school year until through at least Labor Day.

Battle says Nashville has seen some of its worst daily totals for COVID-19 confirmed cases in the last week, as cases rise nationally as well.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump threatened to hold back federal money if school districts don’t bring their students back in the fall.