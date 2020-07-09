Nashville SC out of MLS is Back Tournament after 9 players test positive

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) – Nashville SC has withdrawn from Major League Soccer’s MLS is Back tournament in Florida after nine players tested positive for the coronavirus. Nashville is the second team to withdraw from the tournament. FC Dallas had to pull out after 10 players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19. The league is revising its schedule to reflect Nashville’s withdrawal. The tournament started on Wednesday.

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

- Advertisement -

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)