Covid-19 Hospitalizations jump in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department reported more jumps in Covid-19 cases.

Thursday’s number is 104, which is ten higher than yesterday and the third highest number ever.

- Advertisement -

But the more alarming jump on Thursday is the rise in hospital cases.

For the first time, we climbed over the 70 mark of Covid-19 cases in Hamilton County hospitals.

The rate has been increasing here since we saw a drop almost two weeks ago.

This comes as Georgia reports they have hit 80% of the their hospital bed capacity.

Hamilton County still remains much below that, however.

The good news in the new numbers comes from our ICU units.

After several days of high numbers, we saw a drop back to 17.

And there are no new deaths to report in Hamilton County.