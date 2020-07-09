Court orders the wearing of face masks in Tennessee courthouses

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – The Tennessee Supreme Court has issued an order requiring facemasks in all state courthouses.

The face covering must cover both the mouth and nose and it must be worn at all times while you are in the building.

The Chief Justice is considered the top authority over courts in the state and sets the rules.

The order goes into affect on Monday.

“The recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths required the Court to reconsider how to best keep the public, court staff, and judiciary safe while keeping courts as open and accessible as possible,” Chief Justice Jeff Bivins said.

Further information is available on the Court’s coronavirus webpage – https://www.tncourts.gov/Coronavirus