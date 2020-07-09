Chattanooga Police will NOT issue mask citations

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga’s Police Chief says his officers will not be enforcing the mask mandate that goes into effect after midnight.

That means C-P-D will not be issuing citations to anyone who violates the mandate.

Instead, Chief David Roddy says they will be encouraging people to wear a mask, and require their officers to wear them.

This comes after Hamilton county Sheriff Jim Hammond said his deputies will be issuing citations for those who refuse to wear a mask.

Citations equal a 50-dollar fine, and up to 30 days in jail.

“Your police department believes in the need to wear masks. We need to do this for one another. However, with the mask mandate that comes out tonight, I do not believe that enforcement is the necessary path to do that, so you’re Chattanooga police departments will not be issuing any citations relative to non-compliance on masks.”