CFC Must Adjust to Empty Finely Stadium

Rick Nyman
CFC, Chattanooga FC

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The good news for the CFC.
They finally play their first home game of the year on Saturday as they entertain the Georgia Revolution at eight o’clock.
The bad news.
No fans will be allowed as a safety precaution for the coronavirus.

Normally we see sizable crowds for CFC home games, but Fort Finley will be empty on Saturday night. Makes you wonder why they were cleaning the seats Thursday. Not having the rollicking Chattahooligans will be a big loss for the boys in blue.
Said head coach Peter Fuller:”Having that one bank of the ‘hooligans behind the visitors bench. That’s a 12th man right there.”
Said defender Richard Dixon:”Not having that will definitely change a little bit the intensity and stuff like that so yeah, we’ll have to bring our own individual energy.”
In Japan, a baseball team brought in robots for fans.
Reporter:”Would you like to see them do something funky here?”
Said Fuller:”My initial thought is no, but who knows. I mean necessity is the author of invention, so maybe we need to give something like that a try. I don’t know.”
With no fans in the stands, we should be able to hear a lot from the players and coaches since the match will be locally televised. That could be a blessing and a curse.
Said Dixon:”You know actually hearing the guys communicate and hear word-for-word what they are saying to one another. It takes a lot of communication to put a good, cohesive unit on the field and do things together, so I think the fans. That will be an educational part for the fans as well.”
Said Fuller:”We’ve already talked a little bit our language. Being on TV. Trying to make sure that we keep it G-rated.” (laughter)
Saturday’s match will definitely be unique.
Said Dixon:”Right now everything that we are going through is unprecedented. So everything we are doing now will go into the history books. That’s why it’s important for us as players to make sure that we represent the club well.”

Rick Nyman
