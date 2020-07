CLEVELAND, Tennssee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators have charged a caregiver with financial exploitation of an elderly couple.

The victims are a married couple with memory impairment.

Victoria Cyrus was their caregiver.

The couple reported the losses in April.

Investigators say they determined that Cyrus had taken $70,000 from her employers.

They say she took out two credit cards in their manes and go multiple loans in their name.

She was arrested on Tuesday.