Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – July 8th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Starting To Lock Into A Typical Summer – Like Weather Pattern, And The “Dog Days” Of Summer Are Here For Awhile!



This Morning: Some patchy dense fog, mainly in North Georgia. Otherwise, we’re looking at mainly clear conditions, a few sporadic clouds, and muggy temperatures. Most areas between 67 & 73.

This Afternoon: Hot and humid again for Wednesday, partly sunny to partly cloudy, and again you can expect highs around 91. It’ll feel a bit warmer once the humidity is factored in, with heat index levels in the mid & upper 90’s, along with a few afternoon showers and storms.

Overnight: Any lingering showers quickly fade out, then becoming partly cloudy & muggy again, with lows in the upper 60’s & lower 70’s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny again, with about a 50 – 50 chance of isolated and mainly afternoon thundershowers. Highs a little bit warmer, with most of the Chattanooga area around 92 or 93.

Extended Forecast: Really, there won’t be much change. More typical summer weather will be in store for the weekend. A few isolated afternoon showers and storms, otherwise hot and humid for the afternoons with highs between 91-93 and lows 70-73. The heat index will be in the upper 90’s for the next several days.

90 & 69 are our seasonal highs and lows.

